B. Riley Boosts Century Communities (NYSE:CCS) Price Target to $49.00

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at B. Riley from $44.00 to $49.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 13.85% from the stock’s current price.

CCS has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Century Communities in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush cut their target price on Century Communities from $94.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Century Communities from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $47.50 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Get Century Communities alerts:

Century Communities Price Performance

Century Communities stock opened at $56.88 on Friday. Century Communities has a one year low of $39.00 and a one year high of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.63. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.68.

Insider Transactions at Century Communities

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.24. Century Communities had a return on equity of 32.06% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Century Communities will post 15.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Scott Dixon sold 3,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $189,926.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Communities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 128,730 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,896,000 after buying an additional 54,156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,343 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Century Communities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 363,683 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Century Communities by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,119 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,078,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its home buyers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Century Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Century Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.