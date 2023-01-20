B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL) Short Interest Down 32.0% in December

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILYL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the December 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

B. Riley Financial Price Performance

Shares of RILYL stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,515. B. Riley Financial has a twelve month low of $21.00 and a twelve month high of $27.19.

B. Riley Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides investment banking and financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates in six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-Communications, and Brands.

