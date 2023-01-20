BAE Systems (LON:BA) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,020 ($12.45) price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) set a GBX 900 ($10.98) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating and set a GBX 970 ($11.84) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.98) price objective on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,038 ($12.67) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 965 ($11.78) to GBX 1,000 ($12.20) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of GBX 971.33 ($11.85).

BAE Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

BA stock opened at GBX 843.40 ($10.29) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 7.67 ($0.09) and a 52 week high of GBX 856.81 ($10.46). The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 822.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 807.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £26.03 billion and a PE ratio of 1,947.44.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

