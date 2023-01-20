BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.02

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 81327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.75.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in BAE Systems by 42.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 34,129 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 16.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in BAE Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BAE Systems by 6.5% during the third quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,187 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.

