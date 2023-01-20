BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Sets New 1-Year High at $43.02

Shares of BAE Systems plc (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $43.02 and last traded at $43.00, with a volume of 81327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.38.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of BAE Systems in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.20) to GBX 1,100 ($13.42) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $913.75.
BAE Systems Trading Up 1.5 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its 200-day moving average is $38.26.
Institutional Trading of BAE Systems
About BAE Systems
BAE Systems Plc engages in the provision of a full range of products and services for air, land, and naval forces; advanced electronics; security, information technology solutions; and support services. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber and Intelligence, Platforms and Services (US), Air, Maritime, and Headquarters.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BAE Systems (BAESY)
- Does Old Dominion Show That Trucking Is Hitting The Brakes?
- Nordstrom Puts Fear Of Markdowns Into Retail Sector
- Exxon Mobil Stock: Within Striking Distance Of Buy Point
- High-Dividend-Yielding BHP Sees China Driving ’23 Growth
- Is Airbnb Setting Up To Rally 38%, As Analysts Are Forecasting?
Receive News & Ratings for BAE Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BAE Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.