Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.77

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.77 and traded as high as $20.57. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $20.31, with a volume of 106,999 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Banco de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Banco de Chile Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a PE ratio of 5.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banco de Chile ( NYSE:BCH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Banco de Chile had a net margin of 52.75% and a return on equity of 35.03%. The firm had revenue of $536.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $794.85 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Banco de Chile will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 138.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Banco de Chile by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Banco de Chile by 473.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the second quarter worth $120,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Banco de Chile during the fourth quarter worth $134,000. 0.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco de Chile Company Profile

Banco de Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to customers in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Money Market segments. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, current accounts, demand deposits and accounts, saving accounts, and time deposits; commercial, mortgage, consumer, working capital, syndicated, and installment loans; and credit cards.

