Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Shares Gap Down to $6.40

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.25. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México shares last traded at $6.25, with a volume of 100 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Scotiabank downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México ( NYSE:BSMX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 15.63% and a net margin of 17.63%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 147.4% during the second quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 498,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after acquiring an additional 296,963 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the second quarter valued at about $92,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 10.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 882,198 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 85,898 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the first quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

