Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Update

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 34.6% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS BKRIY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.20. 3,703 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,762. Bank of Ireland Group has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BKRIY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Ireland Group from €10.40 ($11.30) to €11.00 ($11.96) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Bank of Ireland Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.50 ($10.33) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €9.00 ($9.78) to €10.00 ($10.87) in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of Ireland Group from €7.90 ($8.59) to €8.40 ($9.13) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.72.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Ireland, Wealth and Insurance, Retail UK, and Corporate and Treasury segments. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, BREXIT loans, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

