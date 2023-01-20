Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) shares rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.48 and last traded at $64.47. Approximately 465 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 155,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BANR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Banner to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut Banner from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner Trading Up 3.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $62.94 and a 200 day moving average of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Banner ( NASDAQ:BANR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.05 million. Banner had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 30.78%. As a group, research analysts predict that Banner Co. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BANR. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Banner by 376.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,363,000 after acquiring an additional 370,545 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Banner during the first quarter worth about $20,165,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $13,364,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banner by 7.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,821,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,597,000 after acquiring an additional 124,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Banner by 58.1% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 237,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,336,000 after buying an additional 87,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banner Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.