Barclays PLC Has $83.79 Million Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 900,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,477 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.12% of Duke Energy worth $83,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the second quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other news, EVP Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $38,831.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,518,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Duke Energy stock opened at $101.97 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.39.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.05). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 81.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Duke Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.64.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

