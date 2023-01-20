Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Stock Price Up 10.8%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Rating) shares rose 10.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.72. Approximately 37,250 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 41,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.65.

Barksdale Resources Stock Up 10.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of C$52.63 million and a PE ratio of -21.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Barksdale Resources

In other Barksdale Resources news, Director Peter Mcrae sold 100,000 shares of Barksdale Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.80, for a total value of C$80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$17,600.

About Barksdale Resources

Barksdale Resources Corp. focuses on acquiring and exploring precious and base metal projects in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's flagship asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

