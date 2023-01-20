Baron Financial Group LLC Buys 4,405 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF makes up 1.7% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $2,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000.

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.76. 6,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,735. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $38.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.29.

