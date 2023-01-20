Baron Financial Group LLC Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Baron Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 24,395 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF makes up about 1.1% of Baron Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Baron Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 680.5% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth $58,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded up $0.78 on Friday, reaching $73.87. The stock had a trading volume of 11,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,592. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.47. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.72 and a fifty-two week high of $88.83.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

