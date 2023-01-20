Barrington Research Lowers Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Price Target to $61.00

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by analysts at Barrington Research from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Barrington Research’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 131.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Surmodics Stock Down 29.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $26.38 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.07. Surmodics has a twelve month low of $24.33 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a market cap of $372.64 million, a P/E ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Surmodics

Surmodics ( NASDAQ:SRDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Surmodics had a negative return on equity of 10.59% and a negative net margin of 27.29%. The firm had revenue of $25.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Surmodics will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 4,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $152,329.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald B. Sr Kalich, Sr. sold 2,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.48, for a total transaction of $91,500.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,392.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,872 shares of company stock worth $335,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Surmodics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRDX. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Surmodics during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Surmodics by 141.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the third quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Surmodics by 24.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

Further Reading

