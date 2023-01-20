Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Basf Se (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,700 shares, a growth of 80.6% from the December 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 531,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Basf stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The stock had a trading volume of 269,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,220. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.20. Basf has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.52.
Basf (OTCMKTS:BASFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $22.12 billion during the quarter. Basf had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. As a group, research analysts predict that Basf will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.
