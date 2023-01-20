Basic Attention Token (BAT) Price Reaches $0.25 on Exchanges

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 20th. Basic Attention Token has a total market cap of $370.76 million and $41.45 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Basic Attention Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.25 or 0.00001118 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Basic Attention Token has traded 17.9% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003087 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000282 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000350 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 85.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $95.49 or 0.00432880 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000110 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.39 or 0.30384970 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.93 or 0.00725035 BTC.
About Basic Attention Token
Basic Attention Token launched on May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,490,121,294 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Basic Attention Token’s official website is basicattentiontoken.org.
Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token
