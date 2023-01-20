BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, an increase of 185.0% from the December 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 57.0 days.

BAWAG Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:BWAGF remained flat at $51.70 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.50. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $51.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BAWAG Group in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on BAWAG Group from €73.00 ($79.35) to €76.00 ($82.61) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th.

BAWAG Group Company Profile

BAWAG Group AG operates as a holding company for BAWAG P.S.K. Bank für Arbeit und Wirtschaft und Österreichische Postsparkasse Aktiengesellschaft that provides various banking products and services in Austria, Western Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's Retail & SME segment offers savings, payments, cards, lending, investment, and insurance products and services; small business lending; factoring and leasing business; social housing activities; and real estate leasing platforms.

Featured Stories

