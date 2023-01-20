Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,548 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Baxter International were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Baxter International by 500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baxter International in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 73.1% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 947 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 236.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 29.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Baxter International from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Baxter International from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup cut Baxter International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.93.

NYSE:BAX traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.79. 36,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,270,843. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.94. Baxter International Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.36 and a twelve month high of $89.70. The company has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.61.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Baxter International had a positive return on equity of 22.65% and a negative net margin of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Baxter International’s payout ratio is currently -24.58%.

In other news, SVP Jeanne K. Mason sold 59,477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.70, for a total value of $2,658,621.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 126,231 shares in the company, valued at $5,642,525.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

