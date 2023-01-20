Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Bear Creek Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:BCEKF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 34,700 shares, a growth of 23.5% from the December 15th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 205,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Bear Creek Mining from C$3.85 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

BCEKF stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.64. 11,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,112. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.50. Bear Creek Mining has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.04.

Bear Creek Mining Corp. is an exploration company. The firm engages in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious and base metal properties. Its portfolio includes Corani and Santa Ana. The company was founded by Andrew T. Swarthout and Catherine McLeod-Seltzer on August 31, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

