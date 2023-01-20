Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) Receives $730.60 Average Target Price from Analysts

Beazley plc (OTCMKTS:BZLYF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $730.60.

BZLYF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their price target on Beazley from GBX 787 ($9.60) to GBX 748 ($9.13) in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 720 ($8.79) to GBX 750 ($9.15) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group lowered Beazley from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. HSBC raised Beazley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Beazley from GBX 675 ($8.24) to GBX 775 ($9.46) in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Beazley Stock Performance

Shares of BZLYF opened at $7.82 on Friday. Beazley has a 52 week low of $4.91 and a 52 week high of $8.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.73 and a 200-day moving average of $7.08.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

