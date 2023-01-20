Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF) Short Interest Update

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 52,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the December 15th total of 70,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 529.0 days.
Separately, Societe Generale increased their target price on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €93.00 ($101.09) to €98.00 ($106.52) in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Shares of BDRFF remained flat at $113.12 during mid-day trading on Friday. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $87.70 and a 52-week high of $113.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $109.77 and its 200 day moving average is $103.29.
Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.
