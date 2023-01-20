BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 540 at Berenberg Bank

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 535 to CHF 540 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

BELIMO Stock Performance

BELIMO stock remained flat at $473.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. BELIMO has a one year low of $473.26 and a one year high of $473.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.70.

About BELIMO

BELIMO Holding AG engages in the development, production, and marketing of actuator solutions for controlling heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems. It operates through the following reportable segments: Europe, Americas, Asia Pacific, and Shared Services. The Europe, Americas, AsiaPacific segments engages in the distribution and sale of Belimo products.

