BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF) PT Raised to CHF 540 at Berenberg Bank

BELIMO (OTCMKTS:BLHWF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from CHF 535 to CHF 540 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.
BELIMO Stock Performance
BELIMO stock remained flat at $473.26 during mid-day trading on Friday. BELIMO has a one year low of $473.26 and a one year high of $473.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $390.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.70.
About BELIMO
