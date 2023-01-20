Bend DAO (BEND) Price Up 76.5% This Week

Bend DAO (BEND) traded 22% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Bend DAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bend DAO has a total market capitalization of $97.89 million and $698,166.76 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bend DAO has traded 76.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000280 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00429696 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,360.42 or 0.30161511 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.93 or 0.00763140 BTC.

Bend DAO Profile

Bend DAO’s launch date was March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Bend DAO’s official website is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Bend DAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

