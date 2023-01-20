Beta Finance 24 Hour Volume Reaches $3.24 Million (BETA)

Beta Finance (BETA) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Beta Finance has a market capitalization of $53.17 million and $3.24 million worth of Beta Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beta Finance token can now be purchased for about $0.0822 or 0.00000390 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Beta Finance has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Beta Finance Profile

Beta Finance was first traded on October 8th, 2021. Beta Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 646,969,697 tokens. The official message board for Beta Finance is medium.com/beta-finance. Beta Finance’s official website is betafinance.org. Beta Finance’s official Twitter account is @beta_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beta Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beta Finance is a permissionless money market for borrowing, lending, and shorting crypto assets. This means that anyone at anytime is able to create a money market for any crypto asset.”

