BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF) Short Interest Update

BHP Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BHPLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,793,300 shares, an increase of 65.9% from the December 15th total of 2,286,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 40.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BHPLF traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $33.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 956,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,328. BHP Group has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $40.01.
Separately, Berenberg Bank raised BHP Group to a “buy” rating and set a $3,100.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
