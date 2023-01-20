BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 197,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,061,874 shares.The stock last traded at $68.57 and had previously closed at $68.88.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,250 ($27.46) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,933.20.
The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
