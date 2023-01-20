BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Sees Strong Trading Volume

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 197,015 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,061,874 shares.The stock last traded at $68.57 and had previously closed at $68.88.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,250 ($27.46) in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.85) to GBX 2,300 ($28.07) in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. CLSA lowered BHP Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America raised BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,933.20.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BHP Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,112 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in BHP Group by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 23,483 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in BHP Group by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,178 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in BHP Group by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $609,745,000 after purchasing an additional 6,443 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

