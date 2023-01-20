Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Holdings Decreased by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth trimmed its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Biogen were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Biogen by 526.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Biogen in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Biogen during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 87.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ BIIB traded up $4.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $284.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,671. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $311.88. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $288.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Biogen

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biotechnology company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 27.64% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total value of $1,683,617.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Susan H. Alexander sold 5,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total transaction of $1,552,832.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,058,457.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 5,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.11, for a total transaction of $1,683,617.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,928.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BIIB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Biogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Biogen from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Argus raised Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Biogen has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.75.

About Biogen

(Get Rating)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.