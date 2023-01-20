BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRX) Short Interest Up 22.6% in December

BioLineRx Ltd. (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 177,200 shares, an increase of 22.6% from the December 15th total of 144,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 347,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ BLRX traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $0.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,299. The company has a quick ratio of 7.12, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.55 and a 1-year high of $2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The firm has a market cap of $41.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 1.79.

BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that BioLineRx will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLRX. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in BioLineRx in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,838,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth $2,587,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the first quarter worth $178,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of BioLineRx by 377.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 53,246 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioLineRx during the third quarter worth $45,000. 18.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on oncology. Its pipeline includes Motaxafortide (BL-8040), which is used for stem-cell mobilization, solid tumors, and acute myeloid lukemia; and AGI-134, which is a immunotherapy treatment used fro multiple solid tumors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Modi’in, Israel.

