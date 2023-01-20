Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) PT Set at C$11.50 by Laurentian

Laurentian set a C$11.50 target price on Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BDT. CIBC upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$6.75 to C$8.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James raised Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a C$11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. ATB Capital upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Bird Construction from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st.

Bird Construction Stock Performance

BDT opened at C$8.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$453.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Bird Construction has a 1-year low of C$5.74 and a 1-year high of C$9.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$7.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.98.

Bird Construction Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction ( TSE:BDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.20 by C$0.09. The firm had revenue of C$668.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$640.27 million. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 0.9200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.0325 dividend. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.99%.

About Bird Construction

Bird Construction Inc operates as a general contractor in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional sectors of the general contracting industry. It constructs industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; undertakes structural, mechanical, piping, electrical, and instrumentation works that include off-site metal and modular fabrication; and provides insulation, metal siding and cladding, ductwork, asbestos abatement, and high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as constructs power lines.

Featured Articles

