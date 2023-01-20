Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Reaches $43.01 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 20th. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for approximately $43.01 or 0.00201530 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $828.68 million and approximately $36.72 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,344.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $122.69 or 0.00574839 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00041853 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000582 BTC.
Bitcoin SV Coin Profile
Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,266,077 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.com. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassn and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitcoin SV Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.