BitShares (BTS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $1.53 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 19th. BitShares has a market capitalization of $30.47 million and approximately $1.53 million worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BitShares has traded up 5.6% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0102 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00009171 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022661 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004725 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006096 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,994,786,934 coins and its circulating supply is 2,994,791,896 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares (BTS) was first introduced in a White Paper titled “A Peer-to-Peer Polymorphic Digital Asset Exchange” by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. It is a brand of open-source software based on as blockchain technology as used by Bitcoin.Unlike bitcoins, which do not produce any income for their owners, BitShare can be used to launch Decentralized Autonomous Companies (DACs) which issue shares, produce profits and distribute profits to shareholders. As such, BitShares is about making profitable companies that people want to own shares in, thus creating a return for the shareholders. The first DAC launched by this process was called BitSharesX, a decentralized asset exchange based in Hong Kong.BitShares was originally launched under the name of ProtoShares (PTS); it was later renamed to BitShares (BTS) and “reloaded” in November 2014 by merging several products into BitShares (BTS).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

