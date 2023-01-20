BMO Capital Markets Raises Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target to $109.00

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $98.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 15.77% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MS. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.75 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.99.

MS opened at $94.15 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The firm has a market cap of $159.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Morgan Stanley by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 16,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

