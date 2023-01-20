BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $32.51. 177,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,372. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.

BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

BNPQY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BNP Paribas from €62.00 ($67.39) to €61.00 ($66.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €65.00 ($70.65) to €67.00 ($72.83) in a report on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BNP Paribas from €67.00 ($72.83) to €68.00 ($73.91) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised BNP Paribas from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from €60.00 ($65.22) to €70.00 ($76.09) in a report on Monday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BNP Paribas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.44.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.

