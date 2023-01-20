BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) Short Interest Update

BNP Paribas SA (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the December 15th total of 138,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 347,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
BNP Paribas Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of BNP Paribas stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, hitting $32.51. 177,438 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,372. BNP Paribas has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $38.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.21.
BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BNP Paribas will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.
BNP Paribas Company Profile
BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services in Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three divisions: Corporate & Institutional Banking; Investment & Protection Services; and Commercial, Personal Banking & Services. The Corporate & Institutional Banking division offers capital markets, securities services, investment banking, financing, risk management, cash management, and financial advisory services for corporate clients, and institutional investors.
