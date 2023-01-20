Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,313 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,940 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 270.5% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 678 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 962.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,062 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Teladoc Health by 23.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 65.2% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $24.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.60 and a twelve month high of $82.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.36.

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. Analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Teladoc Health to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.79.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $573,734.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $26,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,408 shares in the company, valued at $573,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,925 shares of company stock valued at $107,958. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering non-urgent, episodic, chronic, and complicated medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, chronic kidney disease, cancer, congestive heart failure, and mental health conditions.

