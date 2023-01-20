Bogart Wealth LLC Decreases Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

SCHB stock opened at $45.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.88. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

