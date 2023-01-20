Bogart Wealth LLC Has $126,000 Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,112 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in American International Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 620,162 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,708,000 after purchasing an additional 193,097 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 49.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in American International Group by 10.4% in the second quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in American International Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,251,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $62.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.20. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $47.05 and a one year high of $65.73.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research note on Monday, November 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.08.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

Further Reading

