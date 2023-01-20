Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,866 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,406 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $1,218,240,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 44.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,984,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,961 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 659.3% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,252,131 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $308,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,532 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 55.9% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,420,417 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $511,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48,716.5% during the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,321,462 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $124,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $99.08 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $180.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.60, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.77.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.74.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

