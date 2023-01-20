Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 239.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,547 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter.

XLG opened at $280.39 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1 year low of $260.46 and a 1 year high of $359.26. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $290.70.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

