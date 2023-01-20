Bondly (BONDLY) Trading 0% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Bondly (BONDLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. Bondly has a market capitalization of $6.27 million and approximately $100,106.65 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Bondly has traded down 0% against the dollar. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for $0.0064 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003118 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000352 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 91.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.18 or 0.00435263 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,681.13 or 0.30552283 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $161.53 or 0.00738664 BTC.

Bondly Profile

Bondly’s launch date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,759 coins. Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com. Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance.

Buying and Selling Bondly

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

