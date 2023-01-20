Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) PT Lowered to C$8.25

Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$9.75 to C$8.25 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a market perform rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday.

Bonterra Energy stock opened at C$6.86 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$6.96 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.92. The firm has a market capitalization of C$248.59 million and a PE ratio of 3.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.34. Bonterra Energy has a 12-month low of C$5.84 and a 12-month high of C$13.75.

Bonterra Energy ( TSE:BNE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57 by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$70.65 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bonterra Energy will post 3.1652758 EPS for the current year.

In other Bonterra Energy news, Senior Officer Brad Allen Curtis sold 19,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.64, for a total transaction of C$148,065.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$701,278.06.

Bonterra Energy Corp., a conventional oil and gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Its principal properties include Pembina and Willesden Green Cardium fields located in central Alberta. The company also has non-core properties located in the Provinces of Saskatchewan and British Columbia.

