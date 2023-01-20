boohoo group (LON:BOO) Raised to Buy at Bank of America

boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) was upgraded by Bank of America to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

BOO has been the subject of several other reports. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded boohoo group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.71) to GBX 36 ($0.44) in a report on Friday, October 14th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.43) target price on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 30 ($0.37) target price on boohoo group in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 68.25 ($0.83).

LON BOO opened at GBX 45.30 ($0.55) on Friday. boohoo group has a one year low of GBX 30 ($0.37) and a one year high of GBX 109.11 ($1.33). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 40.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 46.18. The company has a market capitalization of £574.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.31, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.70.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

