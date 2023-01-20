Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Brambles Limited (OTCMKTS:BXBLY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decrease of 34.3% from the December 15th total of 21,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Brambles Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BXBLY traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.43. 22,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,305. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.59. Brambles has a 52 week low of $13.11 and a 52 week high of $17.98.

About Brambles

Brambles Limited operates as a supply-chain logistics company. It operates through CHEP North America and Latin America; CHEP Europe, Middle East, Africa and India; and CHEP Australia, New Zealand and Asia, excluding India segments. The company engages in the pooling of unit-load equipment and associated services, focusing on the outsourced management of pallets, crates, and containers.

