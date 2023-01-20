BRC (NYSE:BRCC) Rating Reiterated by Tigress Financial

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Tigress Financial in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 203.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BRCC. Truist Financial lowered their price target on BRC to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on BRC from $18.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of BRC from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BRC from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, BRC presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Shares of BRCC stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.26. 5,379 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,664. BRC has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.65.

BRC ( NYSE:BRCC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $75.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.79 million. BRC had a negative net margin of 29.45% and a negative return on equity of 772.78%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRC will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of BRC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 843,144 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,198.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.76 per share, with a total value of $135,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 900,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,920.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Glenn W. Welling purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $92,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 843,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,202,198.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 67,712 shares of company stock valued at $430,991.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of BRC by 251.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of BRC by 420.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,785 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in BRC in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in BRC by 381.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 4,926 shares during the period. 12.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

