Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.18

Shares of Bright Mountain Media, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and traded as high as $0.35. Bright Mountain Media shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Bright Mountain Media Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.

Bright Mountain Media (OTCMKTS:BMTM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.24 million during the quarter.

About Bright Mountain Media

Bright Mountain Media, Inc is a holding company, which engages in digital media for online publications, advertising services and software primarily focused on serving targeted audience segments. It conducts its operations by connecting advertisers and brands with consumers through a full suite of advertising services that utilize proprietary software, multiple real time bidding platforms and direct placements with publishers and content creators.

