BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance

Shares of BRSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,176. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.

BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 49.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,833 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 132.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 14,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 30,303.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 50,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of BrightSpire Capital in the first quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 91.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 40,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. 38.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

About BrightSpire Capital

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.

