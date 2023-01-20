BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP) Short Interest Update

BrightSpire Capital, Inc. (NYSE:BRSP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,410,000 shares, a growth of 94.4% from the December 15th total of 1,240,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 598,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.
BrightSpire Capital Stock Performance
Shares of BRSP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,176. BrightSpire Capital has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54.
BrightSpire Capital Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. BrightSpire Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 85.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BrightSpire Capital
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on BRSP. BTIG Research cut BrightSpire Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Raymond James decreased their target price on BrightSpire Capital from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Jonestrading began coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.25.
About BrightSpire Capital
BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It originates, acquires, finances, and manages diversified portfolio consisting primarily of commercial real estate (CRE) senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities and net leased properties predominantly in the United States.
