Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $7.70 Per Share

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report issued on Tuesday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.70 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s current full-year earnings is $7.60 per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s FY2023 earnings at $8.24 EPS.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.30% and a net margin of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BMY. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays cut their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Guggenheim cut shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bristol-Myers Squibb

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schubert & Co increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares in the company, valued at $2,753,481.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total transaction of $3,621,380.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 74.27%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

