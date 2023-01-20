Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Abbrea Capital LLC

Abbrea Capital LLC cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,944,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,448,000 after acquiring an additional 122,980 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.3% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 4,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $1,411,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.5% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 21,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% during the third quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares during the last quarter. 75.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other news, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,753,481.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 45,910 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $3,621,380.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,391.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 16,250 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $1,307,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,481.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $73.75 on Friday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12-month low of $61.19 and a 12-month high of $81.43. The company has a market capitalization of $156.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $75.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $11.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 50.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 74.27%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BMY. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.60.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

Featured Articles

