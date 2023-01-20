Brokerages Set Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Target Price at $35.96

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $35.96.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €24.00 ($26.09) to €22.00 ($23.91) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €40.00 ($43.48) to €36.00 ($39.13) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €37.00 ($40.22) to €32.00 ($34.78) in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €34.00 ($36.96) to €33.00 ($35.87) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 28th.

NYSE:FMS opened at $18.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.00. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $12.78 and a twelve month high of $35.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.60 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 6.03%. Analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 35.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 7,470 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 13.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 17.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 15.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 56.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. 5.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment, EMEA Segment, Asia-Pacific Segment and Latin America Segment.

