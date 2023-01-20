Brokerages Set PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Price Target at $84.38

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $84.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on PDCE shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

PDC Energy Stock Up 2.0 %

PDC Energy stock opened at $67.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. PDC Energy has a fifty-two week low of $51.18 and a fifty-two week high of $89.22.

PDC Energy Increases Dividend

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $3.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 49.76%. Research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 15.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is 7.18%.

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,861,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $146,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,861,129.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $574,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,613,412. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,978,981 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDC Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PDC Energy by 155.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,528 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,924 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in PDC Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in PDC Energy by 2,181.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 193,906 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $14,093,000 after purchasing an additional 185,407 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in PDC Energy by 7.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PDC Energy

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

