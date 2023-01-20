Brokerages Set Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Price Target at $77.78

Shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.78.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Robert Half International from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Robert Half International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Robert Half International from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Robert Half International in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Robert Half International Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $75.72 on Friday. Robert Half International has a 52 week low of $65.40 and a 52 week high of $125.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Robert Half International Dividend Announcement

Robert Half International ( NYSE:RHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Robert Half International had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 46.83%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Robert Half International will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $1,212,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 232,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,783,093.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Robert Half International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 184.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

(Get Rating)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract professionals and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking and cloud, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

See Also

