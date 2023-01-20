Brokers Issue Forecasts for Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Focus Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Get Focus Financial Partners alerts:

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%.

Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on FOCS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered Focus Financial Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Focus Financial Partners from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.33.

Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Focus Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.