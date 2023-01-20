Brokers Issue Forecasts for Focus Financial Partners Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FOCS)

Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Focus Financial Partners in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 17th. William Blair analyst J. Schmitt forecasts that the company will post earnings of $4.08 per share for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Focus Financial Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Focus Financial Partners’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.
Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $519.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.38 million. Focus Financial Partners had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 25.44%.
Focus Financial Partners Stock Down 1.1 %
Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. Focus Financial Partners has a twelve month low of $30.27 and a twelve month high of $54.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOCS. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners by 161.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 246.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 121.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Focus Financial Partners
Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily ultra-high and high net worth individuals, families, and business entities. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services.
